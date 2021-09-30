Pair of blind kittens in Chula Vista adopted by Spring Valley woman

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two blind kittens at the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility who were found sick and malnourished in the Sweetwater riverbed in August have found a new loving owner.

The male and female kittens were found on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and at the time, they weighed just over half of a pound each. They also had severe cases of upper respiratory disease.

The disease, which is highly contagious in cats, had severely damaged the kittens’ eyes to the point where they could not see.

According to CVACF, they received a total of eight adoption applications for the pair of kittens, and their animal care staff went right to work on Wednesday morning reviewing those applications.

The adopter, Nancy Roos of Spring Valley, visited the shelter on Thursday afternoon to interact with the two kittens and the animal care staff says they knew they found just the right person.

“We are happy to announce that a wonderful adopter was selected and our two kittens have been adopted to a very loving home,” said Daniel DeSousa, Interim Director for the shelter.

“While these kittens received a lot of attention and love while at the shelter, we know they will be even more loved in their new home."

The animal care shelter says both kittens have quickly learned to move about even though they are both missing eyes, the male-only one but the female lost both of her eyes. They play together and the shelter staff expects the kittens to live a full life as they explore their new home.

While the shelter had several families interested in these two kittens, they could only choose one family. For those families that were not selected or for anyone interested in adopting an animal from the CVACF, please visit the shelter’s website.

