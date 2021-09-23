Pair of blind kittens in Chula Vista in need of loving owners, new home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two blind kittens at the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility are in need of a new home and loving pet owners after they were found sick and malnourished in the Sweetwater riverbed last month.

According to CVACF, when the pair of kittens were found on Wednesday, Aug. 4, they weighed just over half of a pound each. They also had severe cases of upper respiratory disease.

The disease, which is highly contagious in cats, had severely damaged the kittens’ eyes to the point where they could not see.

CVACF says despite the kittens' impairment and health, they worked to save them. The kittens were monitored every day by veterinary staff and received treatments for other health issues, including internal parasites.

Due to the damage done to their eyes by the upper respiratory disease, the female kitten had to have both eyes surgically removed while the male kitten had his right eye removed.

“The dedication that the staff at the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility showed for these two kittens is just another example of the level of compassion and care that the shelter shows for all of the animals under their care," said Dan DeSousa, interim director for the shelter.

Now 12 weeks old, the kittens are healthy and have been spayed and neutered.

“These two kittens have been through a lot in their very short lives and have been by each other’s side throughout it all and, as such, we do not want to separate them,” added DeSousa. “It will take a special person that can help the kittens acclimate to their new home and learn to be comfortable in unfamiliar surroundings.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting the kittens may complete and submit the adoption application on the shelter’s website and indicate animal ID numbers A231975 and A231978 on line 20 of the online application, or they may visit the shelter and complete an adoption application document.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The animal care facility says once all of the adoption applications have been received, the staff will evaluate the applications, contact their top prospective candidates, and schedule in-person interactions with the kittens. After those interactions, the staff will select the adopter.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal from the CVACF can visit the website to view adoptable dogs and cats. The shelter, located at 130 Beyer Way, is also open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.