Over-the-Line World Championship returns to San Diego

MISSION BAY (KGTV) — Over-the-Line, the bat-and-ball beach sport born in San Diego, is celebrating more than 70 years with its biggest tournament of the year — right where it all started.

Every summer, teams from across the country return to Fiesta Island to compete in the World Championship, hosted by the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club for 73 years.

The game is played between two teams. A batter tries to hit a softball past a line into a narrow court, and fielders must catch it.

Trevor Westman-Lavelle, a board member of the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club, said the sport is accessible to newcomers while still demanding skill.

"It's actually a game that's fairly easy to pick up. I mean, if you've played a bat and ball game like softball or baseball before, it's easier obviously to pick up."

"There is a high degree of athleticism, but at the same time, it's a lot of fun," Westman-Lavelle said.

For players like David Garcia of Team Shark Attack, the tournament is about more than competition.

"We come from the Imperial Valley El Central, and it's just, we just have an amazing time with family and friends," Garcia said.

The event draws players who keep coming back year after year, drawn by the welcoming community and the tradition of the sport.

McKenna Hunting, a player on John's Automotive, said the atmosphere is what keeps her engaged.

"Everyone's so welcoming. They just wanna grow the sport. They want the best for everyone, and that's kind of what got me hooked on it," Hunting said.

Whether teams leave with a championship ring or sand in their shoes, Garcia said the decision to return is easy.

"I'm back every year," Garcia said.

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