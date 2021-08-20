Old Globe to require proof of vaccine to attend shows, masks during indoor shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Balboa Park's iconic Old Globe theater will require attendees to be vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during indoor performances, as part of its new COVID-19 health protocols.

The venue announced Friday that starting Aug. 24, all attendees will have to show proof of vaccination to enter Old Globe's theaters.

Acceptable proof of vaccination includes the physical copy of COVID-19 vaccination record, a photograph of the vaccination record, or a digital vaccination record.

Attendees who are not vaccinated due to a medical reason or religious exemption will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theater.

Those who are under 12 years old who cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine yet may still attend an outdoor Old Globe show or event, but will be required to wear a mask or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entering.

Once the Old Globe's indoor theaters reopen in September, patrons will have to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — during the performance as an extra layer of safety, the theater said. It is only recommended that attendees wear a mask at the Old Globe's outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and Copley Plaza.

"These policies were determined after collecting input from a variety of sources, including close consultation with medical and public health authorities. In adopting these policies, we not only take important steps toward providing the safest possible environment for theatre, but we also join major arts and other performance institutions up and down the state who have taken these very steps," said Timothy J. Shields, Audrey S. Geisel managing director.

The Old Globe joins a list of local businesses that have started to require proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces. Businesses like Cygnet Theatre in Old Town, Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe in Bankers Hill, and Urban Mo's bar and restaurant in Hillcrest require proof of vaccination.

San Diego and Encinitas city workers are also required to provide proof of vaccination.

Those moves were made prior to California public officials announcing this week proof of vaccination will be required for any indoor event larger than 1,000 people, like concerts, conventions, or sporting events.

Most recently, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors recommended that all businesses require employees to be vaccinated, and California has required health care workers to be vaccinated, and school workers to provide proof of vaccine or negative tests.