Offender escapes from San Diego re-entry program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program in San Diego Friday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Antonio Antunez Jr., 28, was serving time for burglary and was set to be released in March of 2022.

“An emergency search began at about 10 p.m. Friday night after that Antunez’s GPS monitor alerted it was tampered with, and he was seen leaving the MCRP without permission,” the department said.

According to the department, local law enforcement agencies have been notified and agents are currently searching for Antunez.

Antunez is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Antunez is asked to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

