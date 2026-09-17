New San Diego partnership helps single mothers with eviction prevention

CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) — A new partnership between two San Diego nonprofits is working to keep single mothers housed and financially stable across the county.

New LVL, an organization connecting single mothers with resources to prevent homelessness, is teaming up with City Heights Community Development Corporation to help mothers stay in their homes. The program provides financial assistance to mothers who are behind on rent and connects them with wraparound services for up to a year.

"So the money can be between $500 to a couple $1000 so that families can stay in their homes and then receive wraparound services for, for the year," Alexis Villanueva, CEO of City Heights CDC, said.

The program targets single mothers across San Diego County who have a lease in their name and frequently pay rent late — stepping in before an eviction is filed.

"This program is identifying mothers who have a lease in their name, who frequently pay their rent late and are in need of resources and to support them prior to receiving that eviction," Breanna Benford, CEO and founder of New LVL, said.

Marissa Brown is one of the mothers who has already benefited from New LVL's support. A single mom to two girls, ages 10 and 11, Brown was laid off and found herself struggling to keep her family housed without a strong support system around her.

"It's been a struggle, not having a lot of family support and the other parent in the household," Brown said.

Through New LVL, Brown received subsidized housing assistance that freed up money for other expenses, along with financial literacy classes she has since shared with her daughters.

"The subsidized housing helping me with basically like my rent and me being able to use other money towards other things that I wouldn't be capable of doing because I had to focus on rent," Brown said.

"Went over it with my two girls to teach them financial stability so they're not going through the same mistakes that I'm going through," Brown said.

Even in her hardest moments, Brown said she keeps pushing forward for her kids.

"I cry about it, and I get up and I do what I have to do for those kids because they don't ask to be here," Brown said.

Now 33, Brown said being able to pass on what she is learning makes the journey worthwhile.

"To be able to teach my 10 and 11 year old what I'm learning at 33 is amazing," Brown said.

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