New parking meters coming to the East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego says new parking meters with a two-hour time limit are coming to the East Village downtown.

The city says the meters will "help manage the parking supply and increase turnover for the benefit of nearby residents and businesses."

People will have to pay for parking at those meters between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and it'll cost $1.25 per hour. They'll be in effect Monday through Saturday, with Sundays and holidays excluded.

The city says the time frame was set to allow for East Village residents to park there during the evening.

The meters will be installed on the following streets:



Island Avenue between Park Boulevard and 17th Street

J Street between Park Boulevard and 17th Street

K Street between 13th Street and 17th Street

13th Street between Island Avenue and K Street

14th Street between Island Avenue and K Street

15th Street between Island Avenue and K Street

16th Street between Island Avenue and K Street

17th Street between Island Avenue and K Street

The city says the money it collects for parking will be used to improve the neighborhood, including better lighting, wayfinding for pedestrians and cyclists and crosswalk improvements.

The ordinance connected to this parking change was passed by the city council and signed by the mayor on Aug. 13, 2021.

Below, you'll find a document that includes the ordinance in question and a map of the affected area: