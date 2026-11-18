SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District has passed a new policy requiring students who ride e-bikes to school to complete safety training and obtain a free district permit before heading to campus.

The move comes as e-bikes become a growing concern for schools, with more students riding them to and from campus and injuries continuing to rise.

District officials say the risk of injury prompted the new requirements, which are aimed at putting safety first.

The e-bike safety policy passed with the support of San Diego Unified School District board members.

"We have developed the policy to empower students to be prepared for all the responsibilities that riding an e-bike to and from school entails," San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula said.

The district says youth e-bike injuries have been on the rise, which is the reason officials are putting new safety requirements in place. Some students agree with the approach.

"It's a good cross between just walking to school and driving there, but they can be very dangerous, especially with recent advances, they're especially dangerous," a student said.

Under the new policy, students who ride e-bikes to school will now have to complete safety education and get a free district permit. That includes parent approval, proof they completed the course and an agreement to follow the rules.

"This is gonna be great for our kids. The alternative would be, of course, to ban them completely, which is not what we want. E-bikes are great. They give kids a good sense of freedom, opportunity to go to and from school," a supporter of the policy said.

District officials also say the new safety policy comes as e-bike crashes increase. For families, officials say the goal is simple — to make sure students can get to school and back home safely.

"We're requiring that they get the training to know what they're supposed to do, and we're not just taking their word for it. We wanna see the paper or whatever that verifies that," Board Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said.

The policy is expected to take effect Jan. 5 with a 60-day grace period. Full enforcement begins in March.

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