NASCAR makes history at Naval Base Coronado as Corey Heim wins inaugural race weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — History was made Sunday at Naval Base Coronado as Corey Heim won NASCAR's inaugural race on a U.S. military installation, capping off a groundbreaking weekend that drew an estimated 100,000 fans to the base.

The victory marked the first time a NASCAR winner was crowned at a military installation, making Heim's win a historic moment for both the sport and the Navy base hosting the event.

The inaugural NASCAR weekend wrapped up Sunday with the final race of the weekend, bringing together military members, civilians and race fans from across the country for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The event offered spectators a rare opportunity to step onto an active military installation and experience a venue unlike any other on the NASCAR schedule. Military members and civilians shared the base throughout the weekend, creating an atmosphere that blended patriotism with motorsports.

"It's pretty spectacular," said one fan attending the event. "I've been to a couple events before. It's just awesome to see the Navy here and honoring America. It's a great feeling."

Others said the race was a bucket-list experience from the moment it was announced.

"As soon as I heard what they were going to do to celebrate the 250th, I said I want to be there," another fan said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

For many families, the Father's Day timing made the event even more special.

"It's wonderful to be here and experience my passion, which is cars, and also be here with my son," one father said.

Fans traveled from near and far to be part of the historic weekend.

"For me as a NASCAR fan since I was a little kid, growing up in Sweden and then migrating to America, being here on a naval base and going to a NASCAR race blows my mind," another spectator said.

Many longtime NASCAR followers said the unique setting made the event stand out from any race they had previously attended.

"Oh, this is awesome. Nothing like it," said fan Ricky Lopez. "Everything — the whole setup, being here on the base and seeing everything they did."

The weekend also introduced many first-time fans to the sport while showcasing NASCAR to a new audience in Southern California.

When asked what it felt like to be part of history, Lopez didn't hesitate.

"One of a kind," he said. "It's great being part of history. Who knows if they'll ever do this again."

For many in attendance, the event exceeded expectations.

"Oh, 100%," another fan said. "I'm out here with 100,000 of my friends. I can't beat it."

As the checkered flag waved and Corey Heim celebrated a historic victory, fans left with memories of a race unlike any other — one that combined speed, service and history on a Father's Day many won't soon forget.

