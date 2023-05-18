MTS Board selects Stephen Whitburn to replace Fletcher as chair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors has selected Stephen Whitburn as its new chairperson. Whitburn had been the interim chair since Nathan Fletcher's resignation in wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

The MTS Board met Thursday morning to officially install Whitburn as the board-appointed chair through 2024.

Ten of the 15 board members voted in favor of Whitburn serving for the rest of the 2023 term and the term that begins in Jan. 2024.

Whitburn said he is honored to lead the public transit system in America's Finest City.

“There are so many positive things happening for transit in San Diego. The Board just approved a robust budget that keeps our service levels high, and continues efforts to make our transit system more equitable," Whitburn, who is also a San Diego City Councilmember, said. "I appreciate the trust and support of my colleagues with this appointment. This Board is a dedicated group of public servants that understand the value transit brings to all our communities.”

Whitburn was elected in 2020 to represent the city's Third Council District, which encompasses downtown, Little Italy, Bankers Hill/Park West, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Hillcrest, University Heights, North Park, balboa Park, South Park and Golden Hill. He has lived and been a part of the District Three community for over 20 years.

Whitburn previously worked for nonprofit agencies like the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross.

Before Thursday's vote, members of the community called in for the public comment portion of the meeting. Some people criticized the board for taking too long to appoint a new chairperson.

"Where's the rest of the board anyway?" one person asked. "You should be deciding on a chair and can't even show up. We pay you to show up."

Aside from the 10 votes approving Whitburn's appointment, one board member voted against the move, another abstained from the vote and three members were not present for it.

However, this is not the first time the board has voted on this motion. During April's meeting, there were six rounds of voting, but the board couldn't secure the two-thirds threshold needed to appoint someone.

Another vote by the board led to El Cajon City Councilmember Steve Goble's appointment to vice chair, which is the role Whitburn left.

MTS also approved its $407 million budget for fiscal year 2024 during this meeting. The money will fully fund current and levels of trolley service and increase levels of bus service, according to the press release.

MTS says because of lower ridership and revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still "navigating a structural budget deficit of $51 million. That being said, MTS says the budget is balanced.

Whitburn said the independent investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against former chair Fletcher is still underway. A former MTS employee filed the lawsuit against him.