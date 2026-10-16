More than a dozen rescued from vessel in distress more than 100 miles offshore from Ensenada, Coast Guard says

United States Coast Guard officials and San Diego Fire Department confirm that a rescue operation is underway Friday morning involving more than two dozen people.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. off the coast, more than 100 miles west of Ensenada.

Coast Guard officials say about 27 people were in need of rescue after a vessel was reported to be in distress.

San Diego Fire Department tells KGTV that 16 people have been rescued and all have been taken to hospitals.

Multiple aerial units are assisting with the investigation and rescue response, including aircraft from Ventura and Sacramento.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Stay with KGTV for updates on this developing situation.

