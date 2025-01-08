More than 7,000 SDG&E customers without power as fire threat persists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Gas & Electric has already taken steps to limit fire damage in high-risk areas impacted by the Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service says San Diego County is under a red flag warning through Thursday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the utility company shut off power to 7,387 customers, and that number is expected to grow. SDGE's website indicates as many as 58,000 customers could be without power due to the public safety power shutoff.

Below, you'll find the outage map. Areas in red have the power turned off already, while the orange areas could experience it later:

SDGE San Diego Gas & Electric's power shutoff map for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Several East County school districts canceled classes Wednesday in anticipation of the high winds and power outages, including:



Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Ramona Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

SDGE tells ABC 10News it's been monitoring this event for a week now because of the potential fire danger

NWS says this is one of the strongest wind storms it has seen in decades, and that includes the conditions in Los Angeles.

According to NWS, this is the driest start to the rainy season in San Diego Conty in more than 170 years. During the last Santa Ana wind event, the shutoff peaked to just over 50,000 customers. However, SDGE is more concerned this time around because of the combination of the high winds and dry conditions.

Driest start to a winter for San Diego with the driest October 1st through January 8th and July 1st through January 8th periods on record with records dating back to 1850. pic.twitter.com/yAN4XFQacg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 8, 2025

You can find the latest power outage numbers on the SDGE website.