Mission Hills man searches for families of Vietnam soldiers after finding 3 St. Christopher medals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Mission Hills man is still searching for the families connected to three St. Christopher medals he believes belonged to Vietnam War soldiers — more than 50 years after they were made.

Antonio Palma has been on a mission to return the medals since purchasing them in Vietnam 30 years ago. Each one carries a name, a message, and a date — clues he hopes will lead him to the right family.

"Every hero deserves to find his way home," Palma said.

The first medal bears the name Dennis, inscribed with the message "Love Vicky" and the date 12-5-1969.

"Dennis here with two N's. Uh, love Vicky and the date is 12-5-1969," Palma said.

The second medal reads, "Bob, my thoughts are with you," with the name Betty — spelled B-E-T-T-E — on the back. The third simply says "Dave Sharon."

Palma believes the medals belonged to soldiers serving during the Vietnam War. The red, white, and blue colors on the front of the medals were only produced in the 1960s and '70s, he said. He also noted a significant date on one of the medals.

"The special date on it which is 5-12-969. And so when I Googled that, that was a big date in the Vietnam War. There was a big shift. And movement and troops in Saigon," Palma said.

While Palma suspects the soldiers may no longer be alive, he is holding out hope for their loved ones.

"I think the women might be alive. And the children might be alive," Palma said.

That hope is what keeps him going.

"It gives me hope," Palma said.

Palma said returning these medals is more than a personal goal.

"It's kind of my purpose, so these need to be uh returned to the women now to let them know everything's OK," Palma said.

"What they're worth to me… and what they're worth to Vicki… priceless," Palma said.

In 2012, Palma successfully reunited a St. Christopher medal with the family of a soldier who went missing during the Vietnam War. He is hoping to do it again.

Palma is also looking for a retired Vietnam veteran who works as a military forensic genealogist to assist in the search.

Anyone who recognizes the medals is asked to reach out to ABC 10News.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

