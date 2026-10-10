Mission Bay residents prepare for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Rachel approaches

MISSION BAY (KGTV) — As Tropical Storm Rachel approaches Southern California, residents in Mission Bay are preparing for potential flooding.

Large waves have already been pounding beaches farther north in Long Beach and Newport, flooding areas along the coastline. Similar conditions could affect Mission Bay as the storm approaches.

Philip Dupré, who lives on Bayside Lane, said he saw high tides Friday morning, and it would explain the flooding in the alleyway outside his home. Dupré said it's common.

Dupré said water from the bay can overwhelm storm drains, causing water to bubble up through the storm drains, and spill into the alleyway.

“It's not a threat, but with the higher surges, it becomes a threat,” Dupré said.

Dupré has placed sandbags in front of his garage to help keep floodwater out.

“It's good for when people drive by; it kind of at least blocks [the water]” Dupré said.

Dupré also said he's paying close attention to the tide times posted on tideschart.com, to see if swells are forecasted to reach seven feet or higher in front of his home.

The City of San Diego has also taken steps to prepare for potential flooding, including placing multiple pumps and hoses near the bay. The City said it plans to connect the equipment before rain arrives Saturday night.

In a separate advisory, the City warned drivers to expect a road closure in the Midway area at Frontage Road and Pacific Highway. Drivers are urged to watch for detour signs and use caution around flooded streets. The City also listed some helpful resources and tips:

"San Diegans are encouraged to prepare their homes and property for severe weather, create an emergency plan and a “go kit” in case they need to leave quickly, and to stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts. Resources and information can be found at sandiego.gov/ElNino [sandiego.gov].

Residents can prepare for the rain and help reduce the risk of flooding near their homes by taking a few simple steps:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers, centrally located in each City Council District. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags. "