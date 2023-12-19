'Midway Rising' project in Sports Arena area takes next step forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – City of San Diego residents can provide their input on the Midway Rising project aimed at redeveloping the Sports Arena area in the Midway District.

The city recently launched the environmental review process for the Midway Rising project, which could include more than 4,600 homes on the 52-acre site.

According to a notice posted on the city’s website, 2,000 of the homes will be earmarked as affordable housing.

The city notice stated public parks and a multi-purpose entertainment center are also proposed parts of the project, but the amount of retail space will decrease.

City residents will have until Jan. 17 to weigh in on the project. Visit https://midwayrising.info/ for project details on how to comment on the proposal.

Midway Rising developers hope to reach a final deal with the city by the end of 2024.