San Diego mayor recommends Midway Rising redevelopment project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mayor Todd Gloria is recommending the Midway Rising project for the redevelopment of the Sports Arena area of San Diego’s Midway District.

The Midway Rising project is expected to create 4,200 new homes, with about half of the homes classified as affordable housing; a new 450,000-square foot arena that would seat 14,500-16,500 people; a 200-room hotel and 250,000 square feet for retail space; and 11 acres of park and open space, plus a 9.4-acre public plaza.

Project leaders also said the development will create at least 8,500 jobs.

The mayor is scheduled to present his recommendation to the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee on Sept. 8, with the full council expected to vote on the recommendation on Sept. 13.

In a statement, Gloria said, “I’m excited to announce that I am recommending an exclusive negotiation agreement with Midway Rising to redevelop the Sports Arena property. After a transparent process in accordance with state regulations, I am confident Midway Rising will deliver on my vision of creating thousands of new affordable and middle-income homes, good-paying local jobs, and a new world-class arena and entertainment district. This project represents big city energy and I look forward to getting this done for the Midway community and our city.”

The developers involved in the Midway Rising project:

Chelsea Investment Corporation, which will deal with affordable housing for the project

Zephry Partners, which will focus on the general housing and mixed-use development portions of the project

Legends, which will develop the arena; the group helped in the building of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

More information on Midway Rising can be found at https://midwayrising.info.