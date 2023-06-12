Report: Billionaire Stan Kroenke to be majority investor in Midway Rising

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Billionaire Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets, has reportedly joined the Midway Rising group as the lead investor in the project to redevelop San Diego's Midway District and the Sports Arena area.

A press conference was scheduled for Monday morning to officially confirm Kroenke’s involvement in the ambitious Midway Rising endeavor.

Jennifer Van Grove of the San Diego Union-Tribune first reported Kroenke would join the group and become Midway Rising's majority investor and limited partner.

In September 2022, the Midway Rising group was selected by the San Diego City Council to redevelop about 50 acres in the Midway District and the Sports Arena area.

City News Service reported Midway Rising’s initial plans include 4,250 new homes -- 2,000 affordable, 250 middle-income, and 2,000 market rate; a 450,000-square-foot arena with capacity for 14,500-16,500 people; a 200-room hotel and 250,000 square feet of retail and more than 11 acres of park and open space along with a 9.4-acre public plaza.

Midway Rising

Kroenke’s addition to the Midway Rising group will provide firm stability to the financial aspect of the project, but it is also expected to raise the profile of the development and spark speculation on the possibility of another professional sports franchise calling San Diego home.

In addition to the Rams, Avalanche, and Nuggets, Kroenke also owns pro soccer teams Arsenal FC and the Colorado Rapids.

The 76-year-old has a reported net worth of $12.9 billion, according to Forbes.