Mexican Navy, US Coast Guard search for 3 missing American sailors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors who went missing on a sailing vessel from Mexico to San Diego a week ago.

According to the coast guard, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross were last heard from on Tuesday, April 4 near Mazatlán, Mexico.

It was reported that three people aboard the sailing vessel "Ocean Bound," which is a 44-foot Lafitte, left Mazatlán and were en route to San Diego.

Military officials say the sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday, April 6 to report and reprovision before heading to San Diego, but the sailors never checked in and never arrived in Cabo San Lucas.

Search and Rescue coordinators say they contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, and found negative sightings of the vessel.

Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessels.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the sailors or the sailing vessel, Ocean Bound, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Coordination Center at 510-437-3701.