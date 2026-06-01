Mexican authorities uncover a tunnel possibly connecting Tijuana and San Diego

TIJUANA (KGTV) — Mexican authorities found a tunnel in Tijuana that likely connects to a well-known street in San Diego, according to Mexico's Attorney General's Office.

The tunnel measures around 869 feet long and 21 feet deep and has operational infrastructure, including lighting and ventilation.

Mexican authorities carried out a search warrant at a residence in Nueva Tijuana for a "violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives and the General Health Law."

Authorities say that the property was possibly functioning as a storage, logistics, and trafficking center for weapons, explosives, and illicit substances. They say they located cartridges, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as cell phones and various documents.

The evidence and property were placed under custody, according to Mexico's Attorney General's Office.

The investigation into the tunnel continues.