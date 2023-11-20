Medical examiner identifies pilot who died in La Jolla plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pilot who died after crashing his plane in La Jolla on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Michael Salour, 74, of Carlsbad, was the man who died in the crash, the medical examiner's office confirmed on Monday. He was the only person on board the Cessna, which was registered to him.

Flight tracking data shows the single-engine Cessna P210 took off from Concord around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 en route to Murrieta.

Around 9:30 p.m., the pilot radioed that he was running out of gas and in search of a place to land safely, according to the NTSB.

Emergency crews had tried to divert the plane to Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa because of poor weather conditions at the time. Flight tracking data shows the plane took a sharp turn towards La Jolla.

The medical examiner's press release says Salour's plane was found on a hillside in La Jolla at 2:08 a.m. on Nov. 16. Salour was found dead from blunt force injuries in the pilot seat, the medical examiner says.

