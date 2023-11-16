One person killed in plane crash in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KGTV) —At least one person has been killed in a plane crash in La Jolla.

Witnesses reported a low flying plane Wednesday night. San Diego police confirmed the pilot called for help and was running out of gas around 9:35 p.m.

At one point, several agencies—including the Coast Guard—were searching for the plane.

FlightAware reported that the aircraft left from Northern California and was set to land in the San Diego area Wednesday night. According to the plane's tail number, the aircraft was a 1979 Cessna P210N.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC 10News for developments.

