Massive 30-foot pine tree falls, streets flood during Monday's storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A massive pine tree that stood at least three stories tall crashed down during Monday's windstorm in San Diego, damaging a parked car and completely blocking a home's entrance after destroying its brick wall.

The 30-foot tree on Oliver Avenue near Dawes Street became the center of attention as neighbors gathered to witness the aftermath of the severe weather that swept through the region.

"Yeah, no, it's pretty crazy. It's a massive tree so to see that fallen down is really shocking," said Max Nodland, who lives near the fallen tree.

ABC 10News

No one was injured in the incident, according to San Diego police. However, the tree's branches struck a parked vehicle, and the massive trunk crushed the brick wall in front of a home, completely blocking the entrance.

Nodland said the tree's fall wasn't entirely unexpected.

"Honestly, I thought it would fall down at some point because it was growing at such an angle, pretty tipped over. So it was kind of a matter of time, I thought," Nodland said.

The homeowner told reporters off-camera that he had previously reached out to city officials requesting the tree's removal to prevent this exact type of incident.

Meanwhile, flooding plagued Mission Beach along Mission Boulevard, creating nearly knee-high water that trapped some residents and visitors for hours.

ABC 10News

"It's crazy. I mean, we were just having a nice lunch in North PB, came down, and it started pouring rain, and we got stuck here," said JD Cutri, who found himself stranded during the storm.

For longtime Mission Beach resident Harper Steele, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, the flooding came as no surprise.

"This happens every time it rains," Steele said.

Crews worked Monday evening to clear the fallen tree, with officials indicating the entire removal should be completed by the end of the night.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.