Marine Corps Recruit Depot releases name of Boston man shot, killed by guard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Military officials have released the name of a Boston, Massachusetts man who was shot and killed by a guard at an entrance gate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot after Thanksgiving Day.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, November 26 outside of Gate 5 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

RELATED: Marine Corps Recruit Depot: Driver approached base with knife, shot and killed by guard

According to MCRD, 36-year-old Travers Spargo King was driving a car that attempted to enter the depot at the Gate 5 checkpoint on Washington Street and Pacific Highway.

Personnel at the base say they gave verbal warnings to King to stop, and that is when King allegedly got out of the car and approached personnel with a knife "and hostile intent."

Emergency services arrived but the King was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCRD says King was employed in a civilian capacity as an Air Conditioner Technician at MCRD San Diego from March to November 2021 and served previously in the U.S. Coast Guard.