Shooting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot entrance leaves 1 dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is dead after being shot by a guard at an entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 12:08 p.m. asking for assistance after a guard opened fire on someone.

When SDPD officers arrived, they discovered that the scene was on federal property and NCIS took over.

The fatal shooting happened at Gate 5 on Washington Street and Pacific Highway.

SDPD was unable to provide information on the victim or what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.