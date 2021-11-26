Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Shooting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot entrance leaves 1 dead

items.[0].image.alt
Sky10
Fatal shooting at MCRD entrance
Shooting at W. Washington Gate - MCRD
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:57:06-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is dead after being shot by a guard at an entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 12:08 p.m. asking for assistance after a guard opened fire on someone.

When SDPD officers arrived, they discovered that the scene was on federal property and NCIS took over.

The fatal shooting happened at Gate 5 on Washington Street and Pacific Highway.

SDPD was unable to provide information on the victim or what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE