Man who killed beloved San Diego business owner during a home invasion sentence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It was an emotional afternoon in a San Diego courtroom when the family of a beloved business owner killed in a home invasion addressed the defendant.

Through uncontrollable tears, the widow of Randy Taing had one question for her husband's killer.

"He's a good husband and good dad and grandpa," said Hong Taing through sobs. "Why you do that to my husband? Why you take him way from me?"

Keon Wilson showed little reaction as a judge sentenced him to 27 years to life in prison.

In a plea deal, Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of the 58-year-old business owner.

Taing and his wife owned Rose Donuts in Linda Vista for 25 years.

Prosecutors say Taing suffered blunt force trauma and a heart attack after Wilson broke into his home and attacked him in his bed.

Taing's son thanked the court for bringing his family a measure of closure, and remarkably, he also thanked the man who took his father's life.

"Thank you for acknowledging what you did that day. Our family can actually put this behind us and move forward," said Taing.

The break-in happened in the spring of 2019 at Taing's Clairemont home.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to two other home invasions in Carlsbad and Poway.

"It was a sophisticated criminal organization that targeted victims who are owners of small businesses and preyed upon the stereotype that they may not keep their money in a bank but may keep it at home in a safe," said Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich.

Two years went by, and the case had grown cold until technology led police to a major break.

"Technology of a reverse location search, google geofence, they were able to uncover two devices that were at one location tied to the burglary," said Nikoletich.

Wilson's alleged accomplices have not been arrested. None of the property or money stolen was recovered.