Trial ordered for man accused in home invasion slaying of Rose Donuts owner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man accused of fatally injuring Rose Donuts owner Randy Taing in his Clairemont Mesa home three years ago was ordered Friday to stand trial for murder and other charges.

Keon Wilson, 35, is accused in the April 5, 2019, burglary that left Randy Taing, 58, fatally injured.

Taing, who owned Rose Donuts in Linda Vista, died in a hospital a few days after the break-in. A medical examiner testified this week that blunt force trauma injuries contributed to Taing's death, but significant heart disease also played a large role.

Wilson is also charged in two other residential burglaries that occurred in Poway and Carlsbad. Prosecutors also introduced evidence at Wilson's preliminary hearing related to two uncharged out-of-county home burglaries in Fountain Valley and Santa Barbara.

All five alleged break-ins occurred between February and April of 2019.

According to testimony, Wilson was first connected to the burglary spree through the break-in at Taing's home.

A van seen leaving the area near Taing's home was traced to Wilson, who allegedly rented the vehicle. Cellphone data and DNA evidence located inside Taing's home also placed Wilson in the area around the time of the break-in, according to testimony.

A safe allegedly stolen from Taing's home was later found empty and dumped in the Scripps Ranch area, in an embankment just off Interstate 15.

Wilson, a Los Angeles resident, was arrested last May in his hometown.

He remains in custody without bail.