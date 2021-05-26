Arrest made in 2019 murder of Clairemont man during home robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man believed to have been behind a violent home robbery that left a 58-year-old Clairemont man dead two years ago is now behind bars.

San Diego Police said Tuesday that 34-year-old Keon Wilson, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged with the murder of Randy Taing on April 5, 2019, as well as two counts of burglary.

SDPD says on April 5, 2019, officers received a call from a resident in the 4100 block of Ashford Street. The caller said he was at work, but had received a call from his father, Taing, at the home that there had been some type of robbery.

The son called police and drove home to find his dad suffering from trauma to his upper body. Taing was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries three days later.

Officers discovered a safe was also missing from Taing's home.

SDPD said Wilson has been booked into Los Angeles County jail. Investigators said they believe Wilson is also behind home burglaries in Carlsbad and Poway.

"San Diego Police detectives worked in conjunction with those investigating agencies to identify cases, locate evidence and interview witnesses. Months of concerted effort culminated in the apprehension of the suspect," an SDPD release said.

Taing and his wife had run Rose Donuts in Linda Vista for 25 years, turning the location into a beloved community hot spot. After Taing's death, the future of the shop was uncertain, until a fundraiser and family members helped keep the business running.