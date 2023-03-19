Man stabbed in the arm following argument at Lincoln Park neighborhood house party; suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm at a house party in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said it happened in the area of 1300 Privado Place at 1:55 a.m. During the party, the suspect, identified as Giovanni Sanchez Zuniga, got into an argument with the 36-year-old victim.

Police said they then separated and then left the party.

Sanchez Zuniga returned to the party, stabbed the victim in the arm, and left the scene, SDPD said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Sanchez Zuniga a short time later.

SDPD Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call southeastern division detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

