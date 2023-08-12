Man dies after stabbing at Mesa Verde Park; 1 person arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in San Diego’s Mira Mesa Neighborhood.

On Friday at 10:01 p.m., the San Diego Police Department received a call regarding a stabbing at Mira Mesa Park at 8350 Gold Coast Drive. When Officers from Northeastern Division and paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died a short time later. He has been identified, but it will not be released until after his family has been notified.

San Diego Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating the case. It’s still early in the investigation, and little is known about what led up to the victim’s death. Detectives learned that a group of transient men were at the park when an argument broke out between the suspect and the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but returned to the park, where officers contacted him. He was arrested and booked into San Diego Juvenile Hall. Because the suspect is a minor, no further information on the suspect will be released.

Homicide Detectives are currently processing the scene for physical evidence, attempting to find surveillance video and anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.