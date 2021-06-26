Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Man dies after falling off motorcycle near Mission Bay Park

items.[0].image.alt
Provided
san diego police lights pacific beach homicide
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 10:38:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man died early Saturday morning after falling off his motorcycle and being struck by a passing car.

According to San Diego Police, the 33-year-old man was riding his 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on the 2500 block of East Mission Drive around 1:17 a.m. when he lost control and fell.

After falling, police say the man crossed over into the northbound lanes and was struck by the driver of a Toyota Camry. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP