Man arrested for kidnapping following chase, hours-long standoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 45-year-old man accused of kidnapping a woman before leading police on a chase that culminated in an hours-long standoff has been arrested.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to the 5200 block of Rex Avenue around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a man in an alley with a gun.



When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as Adrian Lamont Brooks, 45, was seen leaving the area in a van with a woman.

“The woman yelled for help as they drove past police. Believing a kidnapping was occurring, officers attempted to stop the vehicle,” police said.

Brooks then led police on a pursuit through Mid-City and Southeastern San Diego, according to police.

Officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop using spike strips near 54th Street and Lea Street.



“The woman ran from the vehicle and officers brought her to safety. Officers determined the woman had been kidnapped by the driver,” police added.

Brooks refused to leave the vehicle for several hours, forcing police to call in its Emergency Negotiation Team and Special Weapons and Tactics Team. The suspect was taken into custody several hours later and a gun was recovered during the incident.

Brooks was arrested for kidnapping, weapons violations, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, committing a felony while on bail, and evasion.

