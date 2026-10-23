Man accused of killing his foster mother for her money appears in Vista court as arraignment is delayed

VISTA (KGTV)- A man accused of killing his foster mother and burying her body on her Valley Center property appeared in court Thursday, but his arraignment has been delayed.

Cedric Von Ferdinand appeared in the Vista courthouse, where he was expected to be arraigned. There is now a delay after his defense was granted a continuance. While he did not enter a plea, he is still expected to face first-degree murder charges in the death of his foster mother, Nadine Jett.

Jett's death first came to light in July 2025, when San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies found her remains buried in a 6-foot hole on her Valley Center property.

During a press conference Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office said toxicology tests showed a massive fentanyl overdose, and the medical examiner ruled Jett's death a homicide. Prosecutors also allege Von Ferdinand stole Jett's identity, took control of her properties and killed her for financial gain.

"This fentanyl contained acetyl fentanyl, which is commonly found in illicitly manufactured fentanyl," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. "Of course, that was key in this case and the basis for the special circumstance of murder by poison which is what this toxic level of fentanyl is and also to prove up the murder charge," prosecutors said.

While his court date has been moved, a criminal defense attorney tells 10News, there could be two reasons why Von Ferdinand's defense asked for a continuance. One, he may have wanted to hire a private attorney to represent him. Or, there is a mental health component, and the defense needs more time to determine what he enters as his plea.

Prosecutors still have not said exactly how they believe the fentanyl was given to Jett. Von Ferdinand's arraignment is now scheduled for Nov. 5.

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