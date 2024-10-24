LA County DA recommends resentencing for Menendez brothers, per AP source

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/AP) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is recommending prosecutors move forward with resentencing Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were sentenced to life in prison for murdering their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989, according to an unidentified official who spoke to the Associated Press.

Gascón said on Oct. 3 that his office was actively reviewing the brothers' convictions after new evidence came to light: a letter written by Erik Menendez to one of his cousins eight months before the murders that the defense attorneys say corroborate the brothers' allegations of long-term sexual abuse at the hands of their father. Additionally, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo also alleged that Jose Menendez had sexually abused him as a teen, according to the 2023 court filing.

In the letter, Erik Menendez wrote, in part: "I've been trying to avoid Dad. It's still happening Andy, but it's worse for me now. I can't explain it... I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind."

Although DA Gascón has acknowledged publicly that the brothers did murder their parents, the first trial from 1994 ended in a hung jury over a disagreement on whether to bring first-degree murder or lesser charges, including manslaughter.

The sexual abuse allegations were the cornerstone for the defense, as the brothers emphasized they had feared for their lives. The two never denied gunning down Jose Menendez and Mary Louise, also known as "Kitty."

Meanwhile, the prosecution argued they were guilty of first-degree murder, alleging the brothers carried out the killings for financial gain. They highlighted Erik and Lyle's luxurious spending from the multimillion-dollar inheritance in the months before their arrests.

The second trial, which, at the judge's discretion, lacked much of the witness testimony regarding the allegations of sexual abuse by Jose Menendez, ended with first-degree murder and conspiracy convictions for the brothers.

They were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Erik, 53, has been incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego since 2013. Lyle, 56, joined his brother in 2018.

Public interest surrounding the Menendez brothers' case exploded in recent months following the release of the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which dramatizes the real-life events of the case. A social media firestorm followed, with posts about the case and show amassing millions of views on TikTok.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

