Brothers who killed parents reunited in San Diego prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The two brothers convicted of killing their parents at their Beverly Hills mansion have been reunited in prison, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the corrections department says 47-year-old Erik Menendez has moved into the same housing unit as his 50-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez.

Both brothers are serving life sentences for shooting and killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Officials say Lyle was moved from Mule Creek State Prison to San Diego’s R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in February, where his brother has been held in a separate unit since 2013.

Wednesday, Erik moved into the same facility, where inmates interact in rehabilitation programs. The brothers can now spend time together during meal time and recreational periods.

Each of the brothers has served time at three other state prisons.

The brothers claim the murders happened after they were sexually abused by their father. Prosecutors said during the trial that the brothers wanted their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.