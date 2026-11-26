MISSION BEACH (KGTV)- King tides are bringing some of the highest tides of the year this week, including the threat of significant coastal flooding along San Diego's coast.

Some areas have already seen flooding Wednesday morning, with water spilling into the streets and parking areas. These are the types of conditions that king tides bring to these areas, especially when this week's tides are expected to reach more than 8 feet.

In Mission Beach, an area known to flood, Debbilyn Kovalik whose home was flooded just last month, says thanks to the berms being much higher, her home was protected this time around.

"I think last time, last month, I don't think they had it as tall or as reinforced, and that's why the water came through," Kovalik said.

Kovalik says she's noticed the city is making improvements on the berms and making them sturdier.

"They're out here like every day or, you know, close to every day, shoring it up, adding more sand or whatever. They've moved the berms a lot closer to our houses. They're taller, you know, it's a lot different than what we've seen in the past," Kovalik said.

But even then, she's thinking of taking matters into her own hands.

"We have right now 6-inch curbs at our house, and we're thinking about building them up to like 2 ft so that we can protect ourselves and not have to depend on somebody else making sure that we're not going to get water in again," Kovalik said.

Kovalik told me she believes the berms really helped but says they're not in the clear just yet. King tides are expected to peak over the next couple of mornings.

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