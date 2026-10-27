Islamic Center of San Diego under lockdown out of an 'abundance of caution'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Islamic Center of San Diego is under lockdown out of an abundance of caution Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

There is a police presence in the area to "ensure everyone's safety" and people are being asked to avoid the area.

According to ABC News, there was a threat and senior leadership placed the center under lockdown and alerted parents whose children attend the school.

San Diego Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, with New York license plate KGN3027 in connection to the threat.

If located, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.

