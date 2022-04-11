Investigation underway after shooting outside of Gaslamp District nightclub

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after San Diego police say a man fired into a crowd outside of a nightclub in the Gaslamp District area early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Avenue and F Street.

Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department says officers received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area by a man who was kicked out of a club.

Police say once the man walked out of the nightclub, he pulled out a handgun and fired at a crowd. He then fled on foot after being chased by security, and he was then intercepted by officers.

Authorities chased the man into the same club he was thrown out of but were not able to catch him. Officers did recover a loaded handgun, and no injuries were reported.

Just an hour before the shooting, a San Diego Police sergeant and another officer were assaulted near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street. Multiple arrests were made in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.