San Diego Police sergeant hospitalized after assault in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Police sergeant was hospitalized following an assault in the Gaslamp District neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Officers received a call about a fight in progress near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.

When authorities arrived at the scene, SDPD said a crowd surrounded them and at least two officers were assaulted and injured. A police sergeant was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. He is still receiving medical care.

Multiple arrests were made, including the person accused of attacking the sergeant.