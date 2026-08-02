Incarcerated man found dead in cell at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after an incarcerated person was found dead in his cell at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities say custody staff members found Hector Ozuna, 66, unresponsive inside his cell with his cellmate, Alexis Guerrero, 30. Despite life-saving measures, Ozuna was pronounced dead at 6:57 a.m.

Guerrero was removed from his cell and placed in restricted housing.

No weapons were found at the scene.

Ozuna was received from Riverside County on Feb. 17, 2023 and was. sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for assault with a weapon, third striker, with an enhancement for violent felon to inflict great bodily injury.

Guerrero was received from San Bernardino County on June 13, 2024, and was sentenced to six years, according to CDCR.

The San Diego County Coroner will determine Ozuna's official cause of death.