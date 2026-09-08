ICE agents arrest driver near San Diego City College, passenger flees to campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ICE agents arrested a person near San Diego City College that officials believe was a student Tuesday morning and chased a second student onto college grounds before stopping, according to college officials.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at 16th Street and C Street, just steps from the San Diego City College campus. College officials said unmarked ICE vehicles stopped a car at that intersection and arrested the driver, who officials believe was a student.

The passenger — also a student — ran onto campus. College officials said ICE agents stopped their pursuit when they realized they were on college property.

Video sent to ABC 10News shows the moment agents detained the student.

In response, students gathered on campus and used chalk to write messages on the ground condemning ICE.

Karen Martinez, a San Diego City College student, described the reaction.

"Everyone grabbed a piece of chalk and started drawing and writing," Martinez said.

Martinez said the act of writing carried deeper meaning for her and her fellow students.

"Write something down and cement it into the ground, into our walls, is almost- it's just it for me personally it's a sign that. Our art is our way of expressing ourselves too," Martinez said.

Community activist Arturo Gonzalez said he arrived at the scene after agents had already left.

"When I got here, they were already leaving the scene, and so from what I've seen was an abandoned vehicle. Several students distraught," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he has been in contact with the Haitian Bridge Alliance to help provide resources to the family of the person detained.

"We were able to provide resources to have the vehicle safely returned to their family at their home address with no cost to the family," Gonzalez said.

San Diego City College said it is reaching out with counseling and legal services to support students and employees impacted by the situation, adding that the safety and well-being of students and employees is its priority.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE about the incident and is waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

