I-5's northbound lanes in Mission Beach closing this weekend for repairs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Caltrans says that a portion of I-5's northbound lanes in the Mission Bay area will be closed for construction over the weekend.

According to Caltrans' press release, all of the 5's northbound lanes will be closed from I-8 to the Mission Bay Drive on-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, as crews work on the road and replace concrete slabs.

Drivers who need to take I-5 north should use the following detours:



SR-163 or SR-15 and I-805 past I-8 to connect to I-5

Drivers heading past SR-163 will be detoured to westbound or eastbound I-8

Caltrans says the Moore Street on-ramp to I-5 north in Old Town will be closed to reduce the traffic being detoured to I-8. The westbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp and Morena Boulevard off-ramp will also be closed to allow clear access to the southbound I-5 connector.

The release indicates that on-ramps at Camino del Rio West in the Sports Arena area and Sea World Drive/Tecolote Road and Clairemont Drive will also be closed.

The next open on-ramp will be the I-5 north on-ramp from Mission Bay Drive, per Caltrans.

Caltrans will have signs up along these routes warning drivers about the closure and pointing them to the detours. The release says businesses and residents nearby the closure route should expect construction noise and lighting throughout the weekend.

MTS bus routes headed north to La Jolla and University Town Center will continue. Bus route 30 from Old Town to La Jolla will take a slight detour; route 105 going from Old Town to UTC will not be impacted.

Additionally, Blue Line trolley service will stay active as an alternate path from Old Town to all areas north.

Caltrans says this is the third of four freeway closures for the I-5 Asset Management Project. The project's goal is to make sure the southern segment of I-5 stays in solid condition, while improving ride quality and lowering maintenance needs in San Diego, Chula Vista, and National City from Camino De La Plaza to about a half mile south of Via De La Valle.

"This important effort is focused on preserving existing infrastructure, improving safety, and modernizing the corridor to meet current and future transportation needs," the release states.

The project will repair pavement on the main roadway, shoulders and freeway ramps to extend the life of that pavement. Aside from resurfacing, the project also has other upgrades to improve performance, safety, and environmental conservation.

The project's total cost is $113.7 million, funded via the State Highway Operation Protection Program; $102.6 million comes from federal funds, while $11.1 million is from state funds through SB1. This project stems from a larger, $623 million Caltrans investment to improve I-5, I-805 and SR-78.

