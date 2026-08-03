Hot temperatures bring crowds to Mission Beach businesses

MISSION BEACH (KGTV) — Hundreds of people are heading to Mission Beach to beat the heat, and local businesses and vendors are keeping up with the demand.

Beachgoers said the coastal spot is a go-to destination when temperatures rise.

"It's a great spot to be good surf -- always gotta -- come," Elijah Yee said.

"We just played some spike ball, and then we were a little hot. So I mean what better to do than get some shaved ice," Michael Satter said.

Among those capitalizing on the hot days is 9-year-old Jeremiah Roberts, who is selling lemonade to help raise money for travel with his football team.

"We're a good football team. We just won, uh, a ring in Orange County and we won, we won at Granite Hills," Roberts said.

As temperatures continue to rise, so do his sales.

"They say it's some good lemonade," Roberts said.

On the coast, warm bites are drawing crowds just as much as cold drinks. Mike Soltan, owner of Kojack's Restaurant, said the heat wave has been good for business.

"The heat wave just brings us more and more people down here, especially when it's hot like inland. Everybody, I mean 9 o'clock this morning, there's no parking down here. It's full, full parking," Soltan said.

Along the boardwalk, drummer Randall Ward said he plays to lift people's spirits.

"Try to bring a little light, a little happiness every now and then, so it kind of sparked people up they go back home, they're kind of fired up for the week," Ward said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

