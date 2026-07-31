Here's free or low-cost things to do in San Diego County: July 31 - Aug. 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The weekend is almost here, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank in order to have fun. Here's a list of some events in San Diego County so you can have fun on a budget.

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Point Loma Park Playing Fields

Cost: Free

Date: Saturday, Aug.1

Time: 7:00 a.m. – noon

Location: Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Cost: Free

Date & time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Liberty Station

Cost: Free

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Location: 400 and 500 blocks of 5th Avenue

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Encinitas Community Park

Cost: Free

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Spreckels Park, 7th Street and Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA

Cost: Free

