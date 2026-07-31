Here's free or low-cost things to do in San Diego County: July 31 - Aug. 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The weekend is almost here, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank in order to have fun. Here's a list of some events in San Diego County so you can have fun on a budget.
Point Loma Summer Concerts
Date: Friday, July 31
Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Point Loma Park Playing Fields
Cost: Free
Community Yard Sale at Bates Nut Farm
Date: Saturday, Aug.1
Time: 7:00 a.m. – noon
Location: Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
Cost: Free
ArtWalk Liberty Station
Date & time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Liberty Station
Cost: Free
Gaslamp Artisan Market
Date: Saturday, Aug. 1
Location: 400 and 500 blocks of 5th Avenue
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
21st Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Encinitas Community Park
Cost: Free
Coronado Promenade Concerts at Spreckels Park
Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Spreckels Park, 7th Street and Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA
Cost: Free