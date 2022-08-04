Watch Now
Former Granite Hills High School teacher arrested following sexual misconduct allegations

Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 00:21:32-04

(KGTV) — A former Granite Hills High School teacher was arrested Wednesday following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegation surfaced on June 14, according to the Grossmont Union High School District, and were brought to the attention of law enforcement and Child Welfare Services.

“We then conducted a prompt and thorough investigation. As a result, the employee no longer works for the Grossmont Union High School District," school officials said in a statement Wednesday night.

The former employee was arrested by El Cajon Police on felony and misdemeanor charges. "We thank our partners in the El Cajon Police Department for their efforts to keep our schools and community safe," the district added.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. We condemn all acts of sexual misconduct, take all such allegations very seriously, and are committed to taking swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students just as we’ve done in this case."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
