Giving San Diego County children the gift of reading

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Do you remember the first time you read a book that was all yours and how it made you feel?

It's a feeling every child should get. But some children have never owned their over own book.

That's what the annual ABC 10News 'If you give a child a book...' campaign is all about.

Olivia Anelli was in the first grade at Lemon Grove Academy Elementary when we first met her in January. Fortunately, instead of one, she and her schoolmates got to choose 5 books to take home free.

“They're going to be able to shop and find books they love and that they connect with and find meaning in and that's going to inspire them to be readers, lifelong readers,” said principal Courtney Ochi.

Principal Ochi told us it had been a tough couple of years for these kids, and all these books not only meant the world, they would also open new worlds.

“By getting to see the smiles on the kids' faces, you'll really see that it makes a huge difference, so we're really appreciative,” said Ochi.

A difference made possible by donations from ABC 10News viewers, employees, the Scripps Howard Foundation, and scholastic. The school also received $6,000 to spend on books for the library and classrooms and the district received another 6,000 books for the rest of the kids.

I had the privilege of reading to the kids that day, and though their smiles were covered by masks, their eyes and hands expressed the unique joy that comes from experiencing a good book.

For every dollar you give, the North Island Credit Union will match it up to $5,000. Every five dollars you donate buys one book for a child in need.

