'Give a child a book' donation bins placed at North Island Credit Union banks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To create an ample supply of reading possibilities, North Island Credit Union is conducting a book drive, requesting donations of new or gently used quality books for local children.

The book drive is being conducted in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation, and ABC 10News as part of its “If You Give a Child a Book” childhood literacy campaign.

From August 1 through August 30, community members are encouraged to drop off books to any of its branch locations in San Diego County. Donated books should be appropriate for kindergarten through elementary school students.

All books will be given to students attending Title 1 schools in San Diego County.

Why does this book drive matter?

“This campaign will get books directly into the hands of children who need them most, helping address the literacy gap in our communities and providing the resources to support reading outside the classroom," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell.

The “If You Give a Child a Book“ campaign has distributed more than 500,000 books since its launch in 2016.

