Gaslamp Quarter Association calls on San Diego officials to enforce ignored street vending rules now

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No vending zone" signs are scattered throughout San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, but the Gaslamp Quarter Association says the rules have been ignored for years and is calling on the city to take action.

Michael Trimble said vendors have been setting up shop since 2019.

"Comic-Con was the first time we saw hot dog vendors come out of the woodworks," Trimble said.

"The Gaslamp Quarter is not anti-vending. We're just anti-vending of all types in the Gaslamp Quarter because it's a historic district," Trimble said.

In 2018, the state passed SB 946, a law decriminalizing street vending. The law also allows cities to pass their own restrictions based on health and safety concerns.

"That's originally how we got the Gaslamp as a no vending area because of all the ADA-blocked sidewalks, health problems," Trimble said.

Trimble is concerned about how vendors are disposing of waste and the use of open propane. He pointed to one incident where a vendor's cart caught on fire, and he is asking the city to do something before it becomes a recipe for disaster.

"If they're not going to do something, then come out and say it, you know, don't just ignore the problem," Trimble said.

When restaurants were asked how they felt about the no vending zone, some said they are more concerned about the homeless issue, including people using the bathroom and doing drugs right in front of their businesses.

ABC 10News took those concerns to the city. In a statement, Steve Shebloski, captain of the San Diego Police Department's Neighborhood Policing Division, provided a statement below:

"Downtown San Diego, including the Gaslamp Quarter and surrounding areas is a priority for SDPD’s Neighborhood Policing Division (NPD). We understand the impacts these issues have on residents, businesses and tourists in these areas. Our teams take a compassionate yet firm approach when dealing with homelessness-related issues. Our teams work to conduct outreach 7 days a week throughout the City to connect individuals with services or shelter. At the same time, we also conduct enforcement to address illegal encampments or other violations of the law. Open air drug use has serious public health and safety issues for all who are exposed to it and as such, officers will take enforcement action when observing or responding to complaints related to it."

As for the no vending enforcement, ABC 10News was referred to the San Diego Police Department, and we're waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

