Funeral to be held for former San Diego officer, Padres catcher injured in 2003 shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A funeral service will be held on Wednesday for former San Diego Police officer and San Diego Padres catcher Dan Walters, who died last year as a result of injuries sustained in a 2003 shooting.

Walters was shot in the neck while responding to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 12, 2003. After being shot, he was struck by a passing motorist and suffered two crushed cervical vertebrae, according to SDPD.

He was confined to a wheelchair until his death on April 23, 2020.

Wednesday's service at Shadow Mountain Church in El Cajon is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Prior to joining the department, Walters was drafted into the MLB by the Houston Astros in 1984. He was then traded to the Padres in 1989. After playing in the team's minor league system for several years, he was called up in 1992 and played catcher for the team until 1993.

In 1993, Walters suffered a spine injury that required surgery and rehab, ending his baseball career.

He joined the San Diego Police Department in 1998 and worked as a patrol officer in the Southeastern Division for five years. In November 2003, he and his partner stopped to assist another officer on a traffic stop, before soon finding themselves in a violent encounter.

They had stopped a domestic disturbance, and the other officer had been shot, according to SDPD. Walters soon came across the suspect and unable to draw his firearm quick enough, struggled to disarm the suspect himself. Walters was shot in the neck during the struggle, before being hit by a passing vehicle. Walters' partner shot and killed the suspect.

"Dan grew up locally, played professional baseball here in San Diego and proudly served his city as a police officer. He will forever be remembered by the members of this Department," the department said in a release last year.

Before the MLB, Walters attended Santana High School, where he excelled on the diamond before taking his talents to the major leagues.