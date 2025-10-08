FREEDOM OF SPEECH: A refreshing tone following controversy in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Many at the Chula Vista City Council meeting Tuesday anticipated what could've been contentious dialogue over events that unfolded two weeks ago inside council chambers, but instead saw a much different tone from the community, addressing the complexities of freedom of speech and political violence during a time when the nation is trying to tackle the issue.

The death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, less than a month ago, ignited a fierce wave of reaction across the country, sparking a heated debate over the First Amendment.

"To me, I think that's what's under attack," said Marcelo Ramirez, who's lived in the South Bay since 2018. "It's important for communities to come together like this one and really express it. There's another way forward besides just counteracting hate with even more hate."

After Kirk's death, ABC 10News reported how a teacher at Chula Vista Learning Community Charter High School was temporarily removed from a classroom over comments one parent described as shocking.

"Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Sorry," the teacher was heard on camera speaking to his class about Kirk's death.

Kirk's assassination came three months after Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot, and State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in what authorities called “targeted” and "politically motivated" attacks.

The problems surrounding freedom of expression were exposed again following the Chula Vista City Council meeting two weeks ago on September 23.

Before adjourning, Mayor John McCann took 48 seconds to honor Kirk's memory.

"Whether people supported or opposed his view, one things is clear — no one's beliefs or opinions should ever warrant an assassination," McCann said.

During his remarks, three Democratic City Councilmembers got up and left in silence — Carolina Chavez, Michael Inzunza and Cesar Fernandez.

Since then, ABC 10News learned they allegedly received hostile messages from members of the community.

ABC 10News has reached out to all three councilmembers but never heard back.

Mayor John McCann did respond to our request for comment on the matter and said this:

“It is time for us to come together, find common solutions, and put an end to the politics of division and hate. The recent, unacceptable act of violence—where a life was taken simply because someone created open forums for civil debate—reminds us of the urgent need to protect both our democracy and our shared humanity. We must reject hate and violence in all forms and recommit ourselves to respectful dialogue, unity, and peace.”

Members of the public were ready to share their own comments at Tuesday's meeting, but the topic was met with a different tone, with people on both sides of the political aisle appearing to find unity over speech itself.

"Our country is in dire need of open and respectful dialogue," one resident said.

"If you're for the party before the people, you're the problem," added Mary Davis, who calls herself an activist.

Many agreed it was a refreshing conversation, turning down the temperature of this heated debate.

"I think people have been secretly seeking a tone down," Ramirez said. "I think they got it tonight."

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.