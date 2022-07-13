SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is sharing descriptions of four teenagers who may have been involved in a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead in the City Heights neighborhood earlier this week.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, July 10 around 1:30 p.m. at 37th and Polk Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found 14-year-old Enrique Medina on a sidewalk and he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities tried to use life-saving measures along with paramedics, but Medina ultimately died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators believe Medina was walking in the area when he was approached by a group of Hispanic male teens and at least one of the boys issued a gang challenge to the victim.

As Medina ran away, the boys chased him and shot him. The group then left southbound on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan.

The group of teens is described as the following:

Hispanic boy, 16 to 17 years old, around 5’04”, skinny, wearing a blue baseball cap

Hispanic boy, 18 to 19 years old, around 6’00”, 160 to 170 lbs, medium build, wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans

Hispanic boy, 16 to 17 years old, husky build, average height, wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt

Hispanic boy, about 17 years old, unknown clothing

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives say they are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.